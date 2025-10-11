Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit the ancestral home of socialist icon Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary in Bihar. This visit includes tributes to the National Memorial and a stop at 'Prabhavati Pustakalaya'. Narayan is famed for his 1970s opposition to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:36 IST
Honoring the Legacy of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan
Jayaprakash Narayan
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to mark the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan by visiting his ancestral home in Sitab Diara, Bihar on Saturday.

During the visit, the Vice President will lay floral tributes at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial and also browse through 'Prabhavati Pustakalaya', a bookstore that stands in homage to the late socialist luminary.

Jayaprakash Narayan, a pivotal figure in the opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the mid-1970s, was honored posthumously with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1999 for his extensive contributions to social service.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts as Women Journalists Barred from Afghan Foreign Minister's Press Conference in Delhi

Controversy Erupts as Women Journalists Barred from Afghan Foreign Minister'...

 India
2
Telangana High Court Stays BC Quota Increase Amid Election Hurdles

Telangana High Court Stays BC Quota Increase Amid Election Hurdles

 India
3
Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

 India
4
CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025