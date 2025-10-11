Honoring the Legacy of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit the ancestral home of socialist icon Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary in Bihar. This visit includes tributes to the National Memorial and a stop at 'Prabhavati Pustakalaya'. Narayan is famed for his 1970s opposition to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to mark the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan by visiting his ancestral home in Sitab Diara, Bihar on Saturday.
During the visit, the Vice President will lay floral tributes at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial and also browse through 'Prabhavati Pustakalaya', a bookstore that stands in homage to the late socialist luminary.
Jayaprakash Narayan, a pivotal figure in the opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the mid-1970s, was honored posthumously with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1999 for his extensive contributions to social service.
