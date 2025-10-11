Justice Sankaran Leads Sabarimala Inventory Inspection

On Saturday, retired Kerala High Court Judge Justice K T Sankaran took on the task of inventorying valuables at the Sabarimala temple. The examination, mandated by the High Court, aims to address concerns about lost gold-clad materials from the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Justice Sankaran commenced his mission by traveling to Pampa on October 10, eventually reaching the temple on Saturday morning, alongside senior officials from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and a goldsmith. The team is set to create a comprehensive inventory of the temple's strongroom contents.

The assignment follows recommendations from a bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar, acknowledging Justice Sankaran's expertise. Post the Sabarimala examination, Justice Sankaran will also inspect TDB's main strongroom at Aranmula. Meanwhile, the High Court has instructed state police to register a criminal case to probe potential misappropriation of gold.

