Demand for Justice: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Zubeen Garg's Tragic Demise

Amid widespread grief and a strong call for justice, Garima Garg, wife of Assam's beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, made an impassioned plea for a thorough investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her husband's untimely death. Garg tragically passed away while swimming in the sea in Singapore 22 days ago.

In a heartfelt appeal, Garima urged people to harness the power of social media using the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg to sustain public pressure and ensure that justice is served. Her emotional plea came during a late-night vigil at Kamarkuchi near Guwahati, where supporters gathered to honor the late singer.

The case is currently under investigation by Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of 10 members formed to probe the matter. To date, seven individuals have been arrested, including festival organisers and close associates who were with the singer during his final moments.