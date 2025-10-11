Demand for Justice: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Zubeen Garg's Tragic Demise
Garima, wife of late Assam cultural icon Zubeen Garg, calls for justice, urging public to use social media to demand answers surrounding the singer's death in Singapore. The Assam Police CID is investigating with a formed SIT, as multiple arrests have been made related to the case.
- Country:
- India
Amid widespread grief and a strong call for justice, Garima Garg, wife of Assam's beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, made an impassioned plea for a thorough investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her husband's untimely death. Garg tragically passed away while swimming in the sea in Singapore 22 days ago.
In a heartfelt appeal, Garima urged people to harness the power of social media using the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg to sustain public pressure and ensure that justice is served. Her emotional plea came during a late-night vigil at Kamarkuchi near Guwahati, where supporters gathered to honor the late singer.
The case is currently under investigation by Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of 10 members formed to probe the matter. To date, seven individuals have been arrested, including festival organisers and close associates who were with the singer during his final moments.
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Mystery: SIT Enlists in IPS Officer's Untimely Demise
Justice Sought: Unveiling the Mystery Behind IPS Officer’s Tragic Death
Tragic Mystery: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Meghalaya
Mystery Surrounds College Student's Tragic Death
Singapore Grapples with Online Harm: A Digital Safety Challenge