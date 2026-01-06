Mystery Solved: Stolen Ambulance Tracked Via GPS

An audacious theft involving a community health centre's ambulance was resolved on Tuesday, as police tracked down the vehicle in Siddharthnagar district using its GPS device.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh, the theft was reported on Monday at Dudhara Police Station. The police acted swiftly, launching an intense search.

The suspect, Kutbudeen from Maharajganj district, was intercepted before completing his plan to sell the ambulance. He was lost and entered Siddharthnagar district, where authorities apprehended him and charged him under various sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)