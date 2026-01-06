Mystery Solved: Stolen Ambulance Tracked Via GPS
A man named Kutbudeen was arrested for stealing an ambulance from a community health centre in Parsajhakeria. The vehicle, reported stolen at Dudhara Police Station, was tracked using a GPS device and found in Siddharthnagar district. Kutbudeen intended to sell the ambulance in Maharajganj district.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
An audacious theft involving a community health centre's ambulance was resolved on Tuesday, as police tracked down the vehicle in Siddharthnagar district using its GPS device.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh, the theft was reported on Monday at Dudhara Police Station. The police acted swiftly, launching an intense search.
The suspect, Kutbudeen from Maharajganj district, was intercepted before completing his plan to sell the ambulance. He was lost and entered Siddharthnagar district, where authorities apprehended him and charged him under various sections of the BNS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Arrest: Climate Activist Harjeet Singh and Allegations of Foreign Fund Misuse
Controversial Parading of Arrested Man Sparks Outrage
Wedding Arrests Spark Political Tensions in Punjab
Man Arrested for Espionage at Ambala Air Force Station
Crackdown on Drug Peddlers: Major Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir