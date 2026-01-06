Left Menu

Mystery Solved: Stolen Ambulance Tracked Via GPS

A man named Kutbudeen was arrested for stealing an ambulance from a community health centre in Parsajhakeria. The vehicle, reported stolen at Dudhara Police Station, was tracked using a GPS device and found in Siddharthnagar district. Kutbudeen intended to sell the ambulance in Maharajganj district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:00 IST
Mystery Solved: Stolen Ambulance Tracked Via GPS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious theft involving a community health centre's ambulance was resolved on Tuesday, as police tracked down the vehicle in Siddharthnagar district using its GPS device.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh, the theft was reported on Monday at Dudhara Police Station. The police acted swiftly, launching an intense search.

The suspect, Kutbudeen from Maharajganj district, was intercepted before completing his plan to sell the ambulance. He was lost and entered Siddharthnagar district, where authorities apprehended him and charged him under various sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

 India
2
Delhi High Court Tackles High-Profile Cases: A Rundown of Tuesday's Headlines

Delhi High Court Tackles High-Profile Cases: A Rundown of Tuesday's Headline...

 India
3
Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

 India
4
New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026