Tragic Discovery: Unfolding Mystery in Etah Village
The bodies of a teenage couple from an Etah district village were found under mysterious circumstances. The police are waiting for post-mortem results to determine the cause of death, with suspicions of suicide as the bodies were allegedly found hanging. Investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The shocking discovery of a teenage couple's bodies in Etah district has stirred the community, with police investigating the circumstances.
Both students, aged 17 and 18, were found dead under suspicious conditions, prompting a thorough investigative process led by local authorities.
While villagers speculated about a relationship between the two, police await post-mortem outcomes to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
