Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy: VP Visits JP's Ancestral Home on Birth Anniversary

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited the ancestral home of Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of the renowned socialist leader. The VP paid respects at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial and celebrated the legacy of a revolutionary figure who opposed Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:18 IST
Honoring the Legacy: VP Visits JP's Ancestral Home on Birth Anniversary
Jayaprakash Narayan
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to a monumental figure in India's democratic history, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan made a notable visit to Patna, Bihar. The occasion was to honor the 123rd birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, a key figure in India's political narrative.

After being ceremoniously welcomed by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, the Vice President proceeded to Sitab Diara, Saran, Jayaprakash Narayan's birthplace. There, he paid homage by offering floral tributes at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial and visited 'Prabhavati Pustakalaya', a local bookstore connected to the leader's legacy.

Reflecting on Narayan's significant impact, the Vice President expressed deep reverence for the leader's vision and ideals, echoing his participation in the Total Revolution. The legacy of Jayaprakash Narayan, posthumously honored with Bharat Ratna in 1999, remains a beacon of inspiration for democratic values and social justice in India.

TRENDING

1
Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

 India
2
India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

 India
3
Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

 India
4
IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says official order.

IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says offici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025