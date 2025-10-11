Honoring the Legacy: VP Visits JP's Ancestral Home on Birth Anniversary

In a tribute to a monumental figure in India's democratic history, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan made a notable visit to Patna, Bihar. The occasion was to honor the 123rd birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, a key figure in India's political narrative.

After being ceremoniously welcomed by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, the Vice President proceeded to Sitab Diara, Saran, Jayaprakash Narayan's birthplace. There, he paid homage by offering floral tributes at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial and visited 'Prabhavati Pustakalaya', a local bookstore connected to the leader's legacy.

Reflecting on Narayan's significant impact, the Vice President expressed deep reverence for the leader's vision and ideals, echoing his participation in the Total Revolution. The legacy of Jayaprakash Narayan, posthumously honored with Bharat Ratna in 1999, remains a beacon of inspiration for democratic values and social justice in India.