Judge Dismisses Drake's Defamation Suit Over Kendrick Lamar's Hit Track

A federal judge has dismissed the defamation lawsuit filed by rap artist Drake against Universal Music Group, stating that the contentious lyrics from Kendrick Lamar's track 'Not Like Us' constitute opinion rather than fact. This dispute between two of hip-hop's prominent figures erupted in early 2024, leading to a series of harsh lyrical exchanges.

The presiding judge, Jeannette A. Vargas, clarified in her decision that while the track labeled Drake with serious accusations, these were cast in the context of a wider rap battle characterized by incendiary exchanges and were not to be considered as imparting verifiable facts. Vargas noted the highly charged environment of rap battles, often featuring expressive and exaggerated language, which played a role in her decision.

Drake's legal representatives have expressed their intention to appeal the ruling. Meanwhile, Universal Music Group welcomed the dismissal, supporting the creative freedom of artists. The lawsuit originally accused UMG of promoting the track despite knowing its false allegations against Drake, effectively damaging his public persona and brand value.

(With inputs from agencies.)