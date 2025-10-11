Samant Chauhan's 'First Breath': A Cosmic Fashion Revelation at Lakme Fashion Week

Renowned designer Samant Chauhan unveiled his 'First Breath' collection at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week, held at The Grand Hotel in the national capital. This latest line is an artistic exploration of Chauhan's cosmic vision. Known for his use of Bhagalpur silk, Chauhan stayed true to his roots while daring to explore new creative territories.

The collection, embodying a celestial theme, mesmerized the audience with its play on light, shadow, structure, and embellishments. Matka silk was prominent, lending itself to stunning silhouettes that were sharply tailored and architecturally precise, while Swarovski crystals provided a shimmering opulence.

The women's line featured dramatic gowns and tops with intricate embroidery, showcasing a color palette from dark tones to lighter hues, such as black, white, beige, and grey, highlighted with golden detailing. Chauhan's innovative designs, highlighting architectural tailoring, promised a fresh perspective in fashion experimentation.