Left Menu

Delhi's Vision: Becoming a Global Hub for Animation and Gaming

The Delhi government is crafting a policy to boost the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector. This initiative aims to expand the city's creative economy and generate employment for youth. Officials plan to finalize the draft policy by December, seeking public feedback. Partnerships and infrastructure development are deemed crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:26 IST
Delhi's Vision: Becoming a Global Hub for Animation and Gaming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is on the verge of formulating a robust policy to elevate the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector. Officials announced that this initiative, expected to foster the city's creative economy, will also unlock a plethora of employment opportunities for the young workforce.

The policy draft, slated for finalization by December, will undergo public scrutiny for feedback. In an effort to promote the sector, the administration recently partnered with Netflix for a screening event. The long-term goal is to transform Delhi into a Global Content Hub, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for simultaneous development and heritage conservation.

Drawing inspiration from the policies of states like Maharashtra, which has forecasted massive job creation and investment under its AVGC-XR Strategy for 2025, Delhi is keen on crafting a complementary roadmap tailored to its ecosystem. The policy will emphasize skill development, infrastructure support, and industry-academia collaboration, essential for fostering talent in this burgeoning sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

 India
2
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
4
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025