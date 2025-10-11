Delhi's Vision: Becoming a Global Hub for Animation and Gaming

The Delhi government is on the verge of formulating a robust policy to elevate the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector. Officials announced that this initiative, expected to foster the city's creative economy, will also unlock a plethora of employment opportunities for the young workforce.

The policy draft, slated for finalization by December, will undergo public scrutiny for feedback. In an effort to promote the sector, the administration recently partnered with Netflix for a screening event. The long-term goal is to transform Delhi into a Global Content Hub, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for simultaneous development and heritage conservation.

Drawing inspiration from the policies of states like Maharashtra, which has forecasted massive job creation and investment under its AVGC-XR Strategy for 2025, Delhi is keen on crafting a complementary roadmap tailored to its ecosystem. The policy will emphasize skill development, infrastructure support, and industry-academia collaboration, essential for fostering talent in this burgeoning sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)