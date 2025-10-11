Honoring the Legacy of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan: A Visit to His Ancestral Home

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid tribute to socialist icon Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan by visiting his ancestral home in Bihar on the leader's 123rd birth anniversary.

Radhakrishnan expressed his admiration for Narayan's efforts in the 'Sampoorna Kranti' movement and emphasized JP's contributions to India's democracy.

Known for leading the opposition against Indira Gandhi in the 1970s, Narayan was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1999 for his national service.

