Ayodhya's Grand Deepotsav: A Spectacle of Illuminated Ghats

Ayodhya prepares for its ninth Deepotsav, aiming to illuminate 28 lakh diyas across 56 ghats along the Saryu river. Plans include lighting up Laxman Kila Ghat for the first time, aiming for a Guinness World Record. The event involves extensive coordination from government and local volunteer teams.

Ayodhya's vibrant Deepotsav celebration is set to light up 56 ghats along the Saryu river with nearly 28 lakh lamps. This year marks the first inclusion of Laxman Kila Ghat, elevating the grandeur of the festivities.

The iconic Ram Ki Paidi and Chaudhary Charan Singh ghats will each be adorned with approximately 1.5 lakh lamps, while the Bhajan Sandhya Ghat will glow with a similar number of diyas. The centerpiece, Ram Ki Paidi, will be illuminated with 15-16 lakh lamps, organizers announced.

Aiming to shatter its previous Guinness World Record, Ayodhya's Deepotsav involves concerted efforts from local authorities and volunteers. Extensive preparations, including cultural performances and security measures, are in full swing under the supervision of Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra at Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, who leads 22 committees ensuring the festival's success.

