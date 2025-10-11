Left Menu

GOAT Tour to India 2025: Messi, De Paul, and Suarez Unite for Epic Football Show

The 'GOAT Tour to India 2025' is set to thrill football fans as World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez join Lionel Messi. The tour includes concerts, meet-and-greets, masterclasses, and football matches across four cities in India, culminating with an event at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:31 IST
The 'GOAT Tour to India 2025', featuring legendary footballer Lionel Messi, alongside World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, promises to be a landmark event for football enthusiasts in India.

Organiser Satadru Dutta announced the participation of these superstars, highlighting De Paul's midfield prowess and Suarez's striking capabilities. The tour kicks off in Kolkata on December 13, covering Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, with football masterclasses, concerts, and exciting exhibitions lined up.

Tickets for the events are selling rapidly. At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, all tickets are sold out, while Kolkata and New Delhi still have limited availability. Fans eagerly anticipate the 'GOAT Cup' matches and other engaging activities during this historic tour.

