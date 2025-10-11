Cavalry Horse Quaker Retires After London Gallop Incident
Quaker, a 15-year-old British Cavalry horse, has retired to the countryside after being injured in a gallop incident on London's streets. Unable to resume service, Quaker now resides at The Horse Trust sanctuary, as confirmed by Major Thomas Stewart and the Ministry of Defence.
In a decision reflecting concern for animal welfare, Quaker, one of the British Cavalry horses that made headlines last year for an unplanned city gallop, has officially retired.
The 15-year-old horse, known for its distinctive black coat, was involved in an April 24, 2024, incident when it was spooked by construction noise and sustained serious injuries.
Despite ongoing veterinary care, Quaker could not return to duty and has been relocated to The Horse Trust sanctuary in Buckinghamshire, according to the Ministry of Defence.
