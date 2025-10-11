Left Menu

Cavalry Horse Quaker Retires After London Gallop Incident

Quaker, a 15-year-old British Cavalry horse, has retired to the countryside after being injured in a gallop incident on London's streets. Unable to resume service, Quaker now resides at The Horse Trust sanctuary, as confirmed by Major Thomas Stewart and the Ministry of Defence.

Updated: 11-10-2025 22:39 IST
Cavalry Horse Quaker Retires After London Gallop Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decision reflecting concern for animal welfare, Quaker, one of the British Cavalry horses that made headlines last year for an unplanned city gallop, has officially retired.

The 15-year-old horse, known for its distinctive black coat, was involved in an April 24, 2024, incident when it was spooked by construction noise and sustained serious injuries.

Despite ongoing veterinary care, Quaker could not return to duty and has been relocated to The Horse Trust sanctuary in Buckinghamshire, according to the Ministry of Defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

