Daring Temple Theft: Gold-Plated 'Kalash' Stolen Amid Festivities

A gold-plated 'kalash' valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh was reportedly stolen from the spire of a Jain temple situated in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police announced on Saturday.

This incident closely follows another high-profile theft involving a similar item worth nearly Rs one crore from a Jain event near the Red Fort.

Captured on CCTV, the thief utilized electric wires to scale the temple, removing the 'kalash' during late-night Karva Chauth festivities. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation using CCTV footage to track the suspect's movements.