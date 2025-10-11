Daring Temple Theft: Gold-Plated 'Kalash' Stolen Amid Festivities
A gold-plated 'kalash', valued at around Rs 40 lakh, was stolen from a Jain temple in northeast Delhi during Karva Chauth celebrations. The theft was captured on CCTV, showing the suspect scaling the temple. Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the thief.
A gold-plated 'kalash' valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh was reportedly stolen from the spire of a Jain temple situated in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police announced on Saturday.
This incident closely follows another high-profile theft involving a similar item worth nearly Rs one crore from a Jain event near the Red Fort.
Captured on CCTV, the thief utilized electric wires to scale the temple, removing the 'kalash' during late-night Karva Chauth festivities. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation using CCTV footage to track the suspect's movements.
