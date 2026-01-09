Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured

The police arrested Kailash Mathura Suryawanshi, the main accused in a south Mumbai gold heist, from Neral. Suryawanshi was identified by his betel nut habit. CCTV footage following the robbery led to his capture after evading arrest through changing appearances. Police recovered part of the stolen gold and a weapon.

Updated: 09-01-2026 18:51 IST
Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured
In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended the prime suspect in a daring gold heist that shocked South Mumbai last year. The accused, identified as Kailash Mathura Suryawanshi, was arrested from Neral following a detailed investigation that spanned over a year.

The accused had evaded the police due to his habitual criminal background and frequent change of identity. However, in a dramatic twist, his addiction to 'supari' (betel nut) proved to be his downfall. A persistent police force followed up on this clue with determination, leading to Suryawanshi's arrest on January 6.

This arrest concludes the police's extensive manhunt, during which they recovered gold worth Rs 12.91 lakh, a pistol, and five bullets from the suspect. This move not only solves the robbery case but highlights the intricate efforts undertaken by law enforcement to bring habitual offenders to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

