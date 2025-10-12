Diane Keaton: Hollywood's Eccentric Muse and Icon

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Diane Keaton, the beloved actress whose iconic performance in the 1977 romantic comedy 'Annie Hall' won her an Academy Award. Keaton, who was 79, captivated audiences with her unique style and memorable film roles over a career spanning decades. She passed away on Saturday, according to a family spokesperson.

Keaton's long list of credits includes more than 60 films, with standout roles in 'The Godfather' trilogy, 'The First Wives Club,' and numerous collaborations with director Woody Allen. Keaton's personal style, marked by androgynous fashion, turtlenecks, and signature hats, made a lasting impact on Hollywood glamour.

Beyond acting, Keaton was a director, writer, and passionate about restoring California mansions. Despite high-profile romances with co-stars like Woody Allen, Warren Beatty, and Al Pacino, she never married. Keaton also adopted two children, finding deep meaning in motherhood that she described as life-changing.

