Impact of GI Tags on Tamil Nadu's Local Artisans and Farmers

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag has notably benefited local artisans and agricultural producers in Tamil Nadu. While it may seem like an obscure certification, it has empowered families involved in traditional crafts and farming to gain better market access and earn a sustainable income.

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag in Tamil Nadu is transforming the lives of local artisans and agricultural producers. Stakeholders report significant improvements, particularly for traditional products like Kallakurichi wood carving and the Thanjavur Veenai, which have seen increased market access and financial stability.

Artisans like 56-year-old C Natarajan from Kallakurichi say the GI tag has revitalized their craft, allowing around 200 families to earn a comfortable living without relying on middlemen. Similarly, third-generation Thanjavur Veenai manufacturer Venkatesan has experienced a broadened customer base since the musical instrument received its GI certification.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) plays a pivotal role in identifying potential GI products, enhancing brand visibility, and involving the younger generation. The success of GI tags is highlighted by projects such as AI-powered drones for Kollimalai Coffee and authenticity verification kits for Kodaikanal Malai Poondi (garlic), illustrating the certification's role in addressing market challenges and creating unique selling propositions.

