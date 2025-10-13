Nobel Honors: Celebrating Pioneers of Science and Society

Celebrating the forefront of human achievement, this year's Nobel Prizes have been announced, recognizing significant advancements across various fields.

In medicine, honored laureates unveiled critical immune system pathways, laying the foundation for autoimmune disease research. Meanwhile, pioneering physicists explored subatomic 'quantum tunnelling,' revolutionizing MRI technology and digital communication devices.

Nobel chemistry winners contributed innovative molecular structures addressing climate change, while literature laureate László Krasznahorkai captivated with narratives of surreal, anarchic worlds. María Corina Machado earned the Peace Prize for rallying political opposition, with further commendations in economics for analyzing innovation's role in growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)