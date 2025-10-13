Assam Rifles: Sentinel of the Northeast Honored for Exemplary Service

The Assam Rifles Investiture Ceremony 2025 took place at the Raj Bhavan, where Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented medals and honors to the personnel for their commendable service, as per an official statement.

The ceremony was organized by the Headquarters, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East). Acharya paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation's unity and integrity, recognizing their bravery and commitment.

The Governor highlighted the Assam Rifles' historic role since its establishment in 1835, commending its contributions to border security, community outreach, and women empowerment. He acknowledged the support from the government and praised the leaders for expanding the force's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)