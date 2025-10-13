Left Menu

Assam Rifles: Sentinel of the Northeast Honored for Exemplary Service

The Assam Rifles Investiture Ceremony 2025 was held at Raj Bhavan, honoring personnel with medals for distinguished service. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya praised the force's legacy and contributions to border security and community initiatives, highlighting its role in empowerment and development across challenging terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Rifles Investiture Ceremony 2025 took place at the Raj Bhavan, where Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented medals and honors to the personnel for their commendable service, as per an official statement.

The ceremony was organized by the Headquarters, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East). Acharya paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation's unity and integrity, recognizing their bravery and commitment.

The Governor highlighted the Assam Rifles' historic role since its establishment in 1835, commending its contributions to border security, community outreach, and women empowerment. He acknowledged the support from the government and praised the leaders for expanding the force's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

