Mystery Deepens: Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Probe Progresses

The investigation into the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg has deepened as four more Assamese expatriates appeared before the police to provide statements. The Assam Police continue to pursue leads, with authorities interrogating witnesses in connection with the singer's demise in Singapore.

Updating prominent figures about the ongoing probe, the police clarified that the final post-mortem report will remain confidential, with a limited briefing being provided. The investigation involves arrests and financial scrutiny, hinting at underlying complexities that warrant thorough examination.

Seven individuals, including members of Garg's entourage, have been apprehended for alleged criminal conspiracy and other charges. The authorities await clearance to visit Singapore, reinforcing their commitment to resolving the case conclusively.