Andhra Pradesh's Digital Leap Forward: Naidu Woos Modi for Mega Events

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to key state events, while congratulating Modi on his public service. Naidu also participated in signing an MoU with Google for a data center, marking a digital milestone for the state.

  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to secure his participation in two state government events. During the meeting, Naidu extended congratulations to Modi for his 25 years in public service, lauding his leadership in implementing transformative GST reforms.

Naidu invited Modi to the 'Super GST – Super Savings' event in Kurnool, designed to highlight public enthusiasm for GST initiatives. Furthermore, he requested Modi to preside over the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam, an important economic forum scheduled for mid-November.

In a strategic move to boost Andhra Pradesh's digital infrastructure, Naidu is participating in a signing ceremony between the state's Information Technology Department and Google. This agreement marks the establishment of Asia's first Google Data Centre in Visakhapatnam and is set to pioneer the state's digital transformation.

