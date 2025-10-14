US Headlines: Economy Hit by Shutdown, Keaton Passes, and Taylor Swift's Disney+ Debut

The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown is raising alarms in economic sectors, as noted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the 13th day of the closure. Bessent alerted that the shutdown is beginning to hurt the real economy, with effects yet to be detailed.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is poised to eliminate 550 jobs, marking a significant workforce reduction. While unrelated to the government's shutdown, this restructuring highlights notable shifts at NASA's groundbreaking research hub that has pioneered Mars rover missions.

Popular U.S. actress Diane Keaton, lauded for her role in "Annie Hall," has passed away at 79. Keaton's legacy spans across film, fashion, and design, leaving an indelible mark. In entertainment news, Taylor Swift's upcoming Disney+ release of her Eras Tour highlights her compelling global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)