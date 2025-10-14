Historic Return: Th Muivah's Emotional Journey Back to Somdal Village

Preparations are in full swing in Manipur's Ukhrul district for the much-anticipated visit of NSCN(IM) leader Th Muivah to his birthplace. This marks his first return in five decades.

Muivah, a pivotal figure in the Naga political movement, plans to visit Somdal village, his homeland, on October 22. The local community, including village authorities, student bodies, and civil society organizations, are gearing up to extend a warm welcome.

The visit is considered a historic event by various Naga communities, as Muivah has been a key figure in Naga politics. His attempted visit in 2010 was thwarted, but this time, anticipation and excitement abound.

(With inputs from agencies.)