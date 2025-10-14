Left Menu

A Decade of Dynamic PR: Blue Buzz’s Journey to Success

Blue Buzz, a Mumbai-based PR agency founded by Neha K Bisht in 2015, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Known for its creative and strategic approach, the agency has grown significantly, collaborating with major brands and sectors. It remains committed to innovation and adaptability in the evolving media landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], October 14: Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Blue Buzz, a prominent PR agency in Mumbai, has established itself as a leader in public relations, digital marketing, and brand communications. Founded by visionary Neha K Bisht in 2015, the agency is acclaimed for its unique blend of creativity and strategy.

Over the past decade, Blue Buzz has transformed from a boutique firm into a respected entity in India's PR landscape, serving a diverse array of sectors such as technology, entertainment, and education. Its collaborations with renowned clients like Zee Entertainment and Kotak Education Foundation highlight its capability to craft powerful, strategic campaigns.

With a forward-looking approach, Blue Buzz is embracing AI and advanced analytics to meet the demands of the evolving communication landscape. As it continues to grow, the agency remains rooted in its commitment to authenticity, collaboration, and sustained innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

