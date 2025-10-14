Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India and Mongolia's Growing Partnership in Democracy and Development

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to discuss strengthening bilateral relations. During the state visit, Ukhnaa and his delegation admired India's democratic traditions at the Parliament House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the potential for cooperation in defense, health, IT, and economic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:28 IST
Strengthening Bonds: India and Mongolia's Growing Partnership in Democracy and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster diplomatic ties, India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held discussions with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on the multifaceted aspects of bilateral relations during Ukhnaa's state visit on Tuesday.

The Mongolian president's delegation was received at the Parliament House by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who highlighted the architectural and cultural richness of the venue while showcasing India's democratic ethos. Birla addressed the delegation, emphasizing the vast cooperative potential between India and Mongolia in sectors like defense, health, and information technology.

Both countries' shared legacy of democracy, 'Dharma', and development was a focal point. The discussions also touched on shared spiritual and historical connections, notably through Buddhism. Speaker Birla pointed out the teachings of Lord Buddha as timeless, symbolizing the eternal bonds between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
2
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
3
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India
4
Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025