Strengthening Bonds: India and Mongolia's Growing Partnership in Democracy and Development

In a move to bolster diplomatic ties, India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held discussions with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on the multifaceted aspects of bilateral relations during Ukhnaa's state visit on Tuesday.

The Mongolian president's delegation was received at the Parliament House by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who highlighted the architectural and cultural richness of the venue while showcasing India's democratic ethos. Birla addressed the delegation, emphasizing the vast cooperative potential between India and Mongolia in sectors like defense, health, and information technology.

Both countries' shared legacy of democracy, 'Dharma', and development was a focal point. The discussions also touched on shared spiritual and historical connections, notably through Buddhism. Speaker Birla pointed out the teachings of Lord Buddha as timeless, symbolizing the eternal bonds between the two nations.