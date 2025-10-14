Left Menu

Sky Majesty: Indian Air Force Dazzles in Guwahati Air Show

The Indian Air Force is set to showcase its fighter and transport aircraft in an air show on November 9 in Guwahati. The event promises thrilling aerial displays, aiming to inspire youth and highlight career opportunities in the IAF, while fostering patriotism and service.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force is preparing to dazzle the public with an impressive air show in Guwahati, scheduled for November 9. This event will feature a range of fighter and transport aircraft, giving citizens a unique glimpse into the nation's aerial capabilities, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Defence PRO, Lt Col Mahender Rawat, emphasized the event's display of precision, professionalism, and prowess, offering what he describes as "a rare opportunity" to witness the Indian Air Force's strength. It will include coordinated formations of frontline fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters in a grand visual symphony.

Organizers hope to inspire the region's youth by spotlighting career paths within the Air Force and promoting values of patriotism, discipline, and national service. The Flypast, open to the general public, will include designated viewing spots along the riverbank, promising an awe-inspiring experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

