UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince Andrew gives up title of Duke of York
Britain's Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement, Andrew said "the continued accusations about me" distracted from the work of his elder brother King Charles and the wider work of the British royal family.
