Left Menu

Sir David Attenborough, 99, breaks record as oldest Daytime Emmy winner

He is the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy.Jonathan Jackson of General Hospital and first-time nominee Susan Walters of The Young and the Restless won supporting acting honours.Jackson accepted the trophy for playing Lucky Spencer, a role he originated in 1993 and has played on and off ever since.The ABC show also claimed trophies for Alley Mills as guest performer in a daytime drama and its writing team.It was Mills second career win for playing Heather Webber.

PTI | Pasadena | Updated: 18-10-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 07:01 IST
Sir David Attenborough, 99, breaks record as oldest Daytime Emmy winner
  • Country:
  • United States

Sir David Attenborough broke Dick Van Dyke's record for oldest Daytime Emmy winner on Friday, taking the trophy for daytime personality, non-daily as host of Netflix's ''Secret Lives of Orangutans''.

Attenborough, who is 99, was not on hand. The Brit's career as a writer, host and narrator spans eight decades.

Van Dyke was 98 when he won as guest performer in a daytime drama series for ''Days of Our Lives'' in 2024. He is the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy.

Jonathan Jackson of ''General Hospital'' and first-time nominee Susan Walters of ''The Young and the Restless'' won supporting acting honours.

Jackson accepted the trophy for playing Lucky Spencer, a role he originated in 1993 and has played on and off ever since.

The ABC show also claimed trophies for Alley Mills as guest performer in a daytime drama and its writing team.

It was Mills' second career win for playing Heather Webber. The 74-year-old, who first won in 2023, is best known as the mom on ''The Wonder Years''.

''We are living in really dark times right now. Everything is crazy,'' Mills told the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. ''We just got to keep our spirits high.'' Walters plays Diane Jenkins on CBS' ''Y&R'', which she has appeared in during three different stints.

''I am so happy that I won so I can thank my husband of 40 years,'' she said, singling out Linden Ashby, who has appeared on the same show.

''The Young and the Restless'' brought a leading 19 nominations into the 52nd annual show. It is just one of three shows nominated for best daytime drama, along with ''General Hospital'' and ''Days of Our Lives''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDB Report Highlights PPPs as Key to Caribbean’s $21B Infrastructure Goal

IDB Report Highlights PPPs as Key to Caribbean’s $21B Infrastructure Goal

 Global
2
New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the 1st Twenty20 match against England

New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the 1st Twenty20 match against Englan...

 New Zealand
3
Fake doctor caught conducting illegal fetal sex determination test in MP's Morena

Fake doctor caught conducting illegal fetal sex determination test in MP's M...

 India
4
US President Trump says Pak-Afghan conflict ‘easy’ for him to solve 

US President Trump says Pak-Afghan conflict ‘easy’ for him to solve 

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025