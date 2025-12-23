Left Menu

Senegal's Dominant Victory Led by Striker Nicolas Jackson

Striker Nicolas Jackson scored twice in Senegal's 3-0 win over Botswana, kicking off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Despite facing strong defensive resistance, Senegal's persistent attacks were effective. Jackson, on loan from Chelsea, has now netted five goals in his last five games for his national team.

Senegal commenced their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a decisive 3-0 victory against Botswana in Tangier, thanks to the exemplary performance of striker Nicolas Jackson. Jackson, who is currently on loan to Bayern Munich from Chelsea, scored twice in a match that showcased Senegal's attacking prowess.

Jackson first struck in the 40th minute, converting a low cross from Ismail Jakobs to break through Botswana's steadfast defense. He then doubled the lead with a close-range effort after receiving an incisive pass from Ismaila Sarr. The win, complemented by Cherif Ndiaye's late goal, leaves Senegal leading Group D.

Despite the scoreline, Botswana's goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko, impressively managed to thwart numerous Senegalese attempts. However, Jackson's form was undeniable, with his recent national team record standing at five goals in as many games, a stark contrast to his past performance. Senegal now top Group D on goal difference after the first round of matches.

