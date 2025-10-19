Bette Midler says she read script of 'Hocus Pocus 3'

Veteran singer-actor Bette Midler says she has read the script of ''Hocus Pocus 3'' and it is ''brilliant''.

The upcoming film is the third instalment of the franchise, which began in 1993, followed by the second release in 2022. Both films were successful at the box office. ''Hocus Pocus 3'' was confirmed by the makers in 2023. ''Well, you know, they sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant...So I got very excited,'' Midler said during her appearance at Watch What Happens Live.

The actor added, ''Now we're trying to figure out what it is and where it's going to be and how much it's going to cost and all those logistical things.'' ''Hocus Pocus'' was directed by Kenny Ortega and also featured Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy alongside Midler. The trio essayed the roles of Sanderson Sisters, Winifred (Midler), Mary (Najimy) and Sarah (Parker).

The actors also returned to reprise their roles in the second film, which was directed by Anne Fletcher. Besides ''Hocus Pocus 3'', Midler will also feature in ''Cut Off'', a comedy film from Jonah Hill. It also has actors Kristen Wiig and Nathan Lane alongside Midler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)