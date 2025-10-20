A Festive Diwali Exchange at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings. The President's office shared this occasion on the social media platform X, highlighting the festive interaction between two prominent leaders of India.
On Monday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu, exchanging warm Diwali greetings in a display of festivity.
The President's office took to the social media platform X to share images from the meeting, showcasing the cordial exchange.
"Shri C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings," the office stated in an official release.
