A Festive Diwali Exchange at Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Monday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu, exchanging warm Diwali greetings in a display of festivity.

The President's office took to the social media platform X to share images from the meeting, showcasing the cordial exchange.

"Shri C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings," the office stated in an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)