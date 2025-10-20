Left Menu

30 Years of DDLJ: A Timeless Love Story That Revolutionized Indian Cinema

Celebrating 30 years of the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reflect on its enduring legacy and cultural impact. SRK shares his gratitude for the global love as Raj, while Kajol highlights their onscreen chemistry and the timeless appeal of their love story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:46 IST
30 Years of DDLJ: A Timeless Love Story That Revolutionized Indian Cinema
Actor Shah Rukh Khan (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking its 30th anniversary, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' continues to capture hearts worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan reflected on his iconic portrayal of 'Raj', expressing gratitude for the adulation received globally. The film's narrative has left an indelible mark on audiences, inspiring countless love stories and becoming a cultural phenomenon.

In an interview with Variety, Khan said, "It doesn't feel like 30 years have passed since 'DDLJ' released. I'm truly thankful for the love it garnered worldwide." The film's impact is evident as fans reveal it inspired their real-life romances, and it has profoundly influenced Indian and South Asian pop culture.

Khan credited the film's success to the collective efforts of the team, particularly director Aditya Chopra and legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. Co-star Kajol, who played Simran, emphasized her character's relatable nature, resonating with millions of Indian girls, while highlighting her seamless chemistry with Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

