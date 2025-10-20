30 Years of DDLJ: A Timeless Love Story That Revolutionized Indian Cinema

Marking its 30th anniversary, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' continues to capture hearts worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan reflected on his iconic portrayal of 'Raj', expressing gratitude for the adulation received globally. The film's narrative has left an indelible mark on audiences, inspiring countless love stories and becoming a cultural phenomenon.

In an interview with Variety, Khan said, "It doesn't feel like 30 years have passed since 'DDLJ' released. I'm truly thankful for the love it garnered worldwide." The film's impact is evident as fans reveal it inspired their real-life romances, and it has profoundly influenced Indian and South Asian pop culture.

Khan credited the film's success to the collective efforts of the team, particularly director Aditya Chopra and legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. Co-star Kajol, who played Simran, emphasized her character's relatable nature, resonating with millions of Indian girls, while highlighting her seamless chemistry with Khan.

