Cultural Bridges: Nalanda and Kalmyk Universities Strengthen India-Russia Ties

As a significant move towards bolstering educational and cultural ties, Nalanda University and Russia's Kalmyk State University have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The collaboration promises to expand educational, scientific, and cultural partnerships between India and Russia.

Officials announced that the agreement establishes an institutional framework to facilitate student and faculty exchanges, joint research efforts, and academic events, effectively opening new opportunities for intercultural dialogue and cooperation. The memorandum was signed at Kalmyk State University, in the presence of key dignitaries from both nations.

Vice-Chancellor Sachin Chaturvedi of Nalanda University stressed that the collaboration aligns with the university's historical legacy as a global center of knowledge. The outlined projects include unique programs like healthcare collaborations and an encyclopedia of Buddhist heritage, promoting deeper connections across diverse cultural domains.