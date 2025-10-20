Modi Celebrates Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant, Showcasing Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali aboard the INS Vikrant, highlighting India's self-reliance in defense. He participated in air exercises, cultural events, and addressed naval personnel. INS Vikrant is India's first home-built aircraft carrier and a symbol of the nation's naval power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Diwali with naval personnel on the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, celebrating a significant emblem of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Modi's discreet journey to the carrier off Goa's coast emphasized the importance of INS Vikrant, commissioned in 2022 to bolster India's naval capabilities.
During his visit, Modi witnessed air exercises and cultural events, reinforcing the carrier's representation of India's defense prowess. Modi's Diwali tradition with armed forces personnel symbolizes gratitude and national pride.
