Modi Celebrates Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant, Showcasing Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Diwali with naval personnel on the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, celebrating a significant emblem of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Modi's discreet journey to the carrier off Goa's coast emphasized the importance of INS Vikrant, commissioned in 2022 to bolster India's naval capabilities.

During his visit, Modi witnessed air exercises and cultural events, reinforcing the carrier's representation of India's defense prowess. Modi's Diwali tradition with armed forces personnel symbolizes gratitude and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)