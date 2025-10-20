Leaders Unite in Festive Spirit: Diwali Greetings at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings. The president's office shared images of these interactions on social media. Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Delhi Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta also visited Murmu to participate in the festive exchange.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday to offer Diwali greetings.
The president's office later disseminated images from these festive meetings on social media platform X, highlighting the importance of the occasion.
In addition, former President Ram Nath Kovind and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited President Murmu, emphasizing the cultural and political significance of Diwali in India's social fabric. These meetings reaffirm the shared traditions and mutual respect among India's leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal Celebrates Kali Puja and Diwali with Festive Greetings
Ram Rajya has to be established in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta at Deepotsav
Ram Rajya has to be established in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta at Deepotsav
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails SC decision on green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, says "it honours sentiments of people"