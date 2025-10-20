Leaders Unite in Festive Spirit: Diwali Greetings at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday to offer Diwali greetings.

The president's office later disseminated images from these festive meetings on social media platform X, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

In addition, former President Ram Nath Kovind and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited President Murmu, emphasizing the cultural and political significance of Diwali in India's social fabric. These meetings reaffirm the shared traditions and mutual respect among India's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)