Tragic Loss at Sea: Kerala Native Confirmed Dead in Mozambique Boat Mishap

A tragic incident unfolded as Sreerag Radhakrishnan, native to Kollam, was confirmed dead after a boat accident off the Mozambique coast, MP N K Premachandran reported. The mishap occurred on October 16 when a boat, off to service the tanker MT Sea Quest, capsized near Beira port.

Among the 21 people onboard, including 14 Indians, Sreerag's body was found during a search operation, albeit in a decomposed state. The authorities assured efforts are being made to repatriate his mortal remains to India. Sreerag, who was employed by a shipping company for seven years, left for Mozambique recently.

The Kollam MP highlighted the ongoing search for Indrajith, who also went missing after the incident. Sreerag's kin await communication from the Indian High Commission regarding further procedures. He last returned to India six months ago to welcome the birth of his son.

(With inputs from agencies.)