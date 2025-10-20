Left Menu

Diwali Festivities Illuminate Punjab and Haryana: A Celebration of Unity and Joy

Punjab and Haryana burst with joy as people celebrated Diwali with gusto, lighting up homes and markets alike. Governors and chief ministers extended greetings, while police spread smiles by visiting orphanages and slums. The festival embodies peace, prosperity, and compassion, with a call for eco-friendly celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:28 IST
Diwali Festivities Illuminate Punjab and Haryana: A Celebration of Unity and Joy
  • Country:
  • India

In vibrant celebrations of Diwali, people across Punjab and Haryana lit up homes and markets, lining up at temples and gurdwaras in festive spirit. Governors and chief ministers shared warm greetings, fostering a sense of unity during the Festival of Lights.

Security measures were heightened, especially around key locations, ensuring a safe environment for the celebrations. People exchanged sweets and gifts, while homes gleamed with candles, diyas, and electric lights, ringing in the festival with joy.

Engaging in a heartwarming initiative, the Haryana Police visited orphanages and slums, spreading smiles by sharing sweets and lighting lamps with children and the elderly. This Diwali emphasized human compassion, striving for a future of harmony and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
2
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
3
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
4
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025