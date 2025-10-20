Diwali Festivities Illuminate Punjab and Haryana: A Celebration of Unity and Joy
Punjab and Haryana burst with joy as people celebrated Diwali with gusto, lighting up homes and markets alike. Governors and chief ministers extended greetings, while police spread smiles by visiting orphanages and slums. The festival embodies peace, prosperity, and compassion, with a call for eco-friendly celebrations.
In vibrant celebrations of Diwali, people across Punjab and Haryana lit up homes and markets, lining up at temples and gurdwaras in festive spirit. Governors and chief ministers shared warm greetings, fostering a sense of unity during the Festival of Lights.
Security measures were heightened, especially around key locations, ensuring a safe environment for the celebrations. People exchanged sweets and gifts, while homes gleamed with candles, diyas, and electric lights, ringing in the festival with joy.
Engaging in a heartwarming initiative, the Haryana Police visited orphanages and slums, spreading smiles by sharing sweets and lighting lamps with children and the elderly. This Diwali emphasized human compassion, striving for a future of harmony and progress.
