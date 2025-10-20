Tragic Discovery: Missing Motivational Speaker Found in Matheran Gorge

The body of Professor Shanmuga S Balasubramaniam, a 58-year-old motivational speaker from Bengaluru, was discovered at the bottom of a 1200-foot gorge in Matheran hill station, Maharashtra. The unfortunate discovery was made after a search was conducted when he went missing on October 15.

The professor, residing in Belapur, Karnataka, had checked into a Matheran hotel with online reservations scheduled from October 13 to 17. Unfortunately, on October 15, he ventured out and subsequently disappeared, prompting hotel management to notify the authorities.

A dedicated team of 17 private rescuers retrieved the body near Eco Point. Although an accidental death case has been registered, the police are investigating all possibilities, including the potential of suicide. The body has been claimed by his elder brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)