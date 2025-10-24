Star-Studded Homages and Industry Moves: This Week in Entertainment

A small but poignant tribute was held in Havana as Cuban musicians and the U.S. ambassador honored the late Celia Cruz, the 'Queen of Salsa'. The event, held in a Catholic church, marked what would have been her 100th birthday.

In Los Angeles, a unique promotional stunt for the sci-fi film 'Bugonia' required fans to shave their heads for a special screening. The film, starring Emma Stone, captured attention as audiences embraced the challenge.

Industry buzz surrounds David Ellison's Paramount Skydance, considered a top contender for acquiring Warner Bros Discovery. This potential deal could reshape media landscapes, overshadowing even notable players like Netflix, which is currently facing valuation concerns.

