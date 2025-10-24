Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Maharashtra Stall Blaze

A fire ignited in three stalls in Thane, Maharashtra early on Friday, with authorities extinguishing it in 40 minutes. The fire, which involved POP idols, prompted swift action from firefighters and electrical safety personnel. Yasin Tadvi of the Disaster Management Cell confirmed no casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-10-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 08:46 IST
Swift Response Quells Maharashtra Stall Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in three stalls in Maharashtra's Thane district early Friday morning and was promptly subdued within 40 minutes, an official disclosed. The blaze broke out in 'galas' at Jivdani Nagar in the Diva area, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire control room was alerted to the incident at 3:07 a.m. The affected stalls reportedly housed POP (Plaster of Paris) idols, the official stated. While firefighters were dispatched to the scene, employees from the area's electricity provider also arrived to prevent any electrical hazards during the firefighting efforts, he added.

The firefighting team completed their operation by 3:45 a.m., the official mentioned, further noting that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India
3
'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power): PM.

'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth ...

 India
4
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025