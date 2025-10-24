Swift Response Quells Maharashtra Stall Blaze

A fire erupted in three stalls in Maharashtra's Thane district early Friday morning and was promptly subdued within 40 minutes, an official disclosed. The blaze broke out in 'galas' at Jivdani Nagar in the Diva area, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire control room was alerted to the incident at 3:07 a.m. The affected stalls reportedly housed POP (Plaster of Paris) idols, the official stated. While firefighters were dispatched to the scene, employees from the area's electricity provider also arrived to prevent any electrical hazards during the firefighting efforts, he added.

The firefighting team completed their operation by 3:45 a.m., the official mentioned, further noting that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

