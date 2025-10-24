Kim Kardashian Reveals Health Scare on Reality Show Teaser
Kim Kardashian disclosed a brain aneurysm diagnosis on her reality show, 'The Kardashians', while media reports highlighted an absence of further details and lack of official confirmation. Earlier this year, Kardashian testified against robbers who stole millions in jewelry from her during Paris Fashion Week 2016.
Kim Kardashian, the well-known American media icon, has reportedly revealed she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. This revelation came during a teaser for the seventh season of her hit reality show, 'The Kardashians', which airs on Hulu.
The report has stirred considerable media interest, although it remains unclear whether Kardashian is showing any symptoms. Efforts to confirm the diagnosis from Kardashian's representatives or agents have not yet been successful.
This announcement follows Kardashian's involvement in a high-profile legal case earlier this year, where she testified against a gang dubbed the "grandpa robbers", who were charged with stealing millions in jewelry from her at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.
(With inputs from agencies.)
