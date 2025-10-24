Karnataka Celebrates Cooperative Week on Nehru's Birth Anniversary
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the 72nd Cooperative Week will begin on Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, November 14. The event aims to strengthen the cooperative movement and features the 'Sahakara Ratna' award ceremony. Celebrations will occur statewide, concluding in Chamarajanagara on November 20.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the inauguration of the 72nd Cooperative Week to be held on November 14, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.
The event's opening ceremony, planned for Palace Grounds, aims to fortify the cooperative movement across the state.
Significant celebrations are scheduled in various regions, culminating in Chamarajanagara on November 20, with the presentation of the prestigious 'Sahakara Ratna' award enhancing the event's significance.
