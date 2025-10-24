Karnataka Celebrates Cooperative Week on Nehru's Birth Anniversary

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the inauguration of the 72nd Cooperative Week to be held on November 14, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The event's opening ceremony, planned for Palace Grounds, aims to fortify the cooperative movement across the state.

Significant celebrations are scheduled in various regions, culminating in Chamarajanagara on November 20, with the presentation of the prestigious 'Sahakara Ratna' award enhancing the event's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)