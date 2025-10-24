Left Menu

Picasso's Hidden Gem: The Auction of 'Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat'

A long-hidden Picasso painting depicting his muse Dora Maar fetched 27 million euros at a Paris auction. Previously held in a private family collection, the artwork was never publicly exhibited. Its sale marks a significant art historical event, highlighting the emotional depth of Picasso's muse relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:44 IST
Picasso's Hidden Gem: The Auction of 'Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A painting by renowned Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, believed to depict his muse and partner Dora Maar, fetched an impressive 27 million euros ($31.49 million) at a Paris auction on Friday.

The piece, titled 'Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat (Dora Maar) 1943,' remained in the hands of a French family since 1944 and has never been shown to the public before this event. The sale, including fees, reached 32 million euros, according to Drouot auction house.

Art experts consider this artwork significant as Picasso was about to part ways with Maar for Francoise Gilot at the time. Auctioneer Christophe Lucien remarked on the portrait's emotional depth, illustrating a woman holding back her tears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
2
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025