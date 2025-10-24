Picasso's Hidden Gem: The Auction of 'Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat'

A painting by renowned Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, believed to depict his muse and partner Dora Maar, fetched an impressive 27 million euros ($31.49 million) at a Paris auction on Friday.

The piece, titled 'Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat (Dora Maar) 1943,' remained in the hands of a French family since 1944 and has never been shown to the public before this event. The sale, including fees, reached 32 million euros, according to Drouot auction house.

Art experts consider this artwork significant as Picasso was about to part ways with Maar for Francoise Gilot at the time. Auctioneer Christophe Lucien remarked on the portrait's emotional depth, illustrating a woman holding back her tears.

(With inputs from agencies.)