Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Chhath Festival

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared October 27 as a public holiday in observance of the Chhath festival, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The holiday was announced because the third day of the four-day festival marks a significant event when devotees gather at riversides and ponds to offer prayers to the setting Sun.

Gupta extended her greetings to the devotees, stating that Chhath, a festival dedicated to nature, serves as a symbol of faith and devotion. It also highlights the importance of environmental protection through the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)