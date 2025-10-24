Left Menu

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Chhath Festival

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a public holiday on October 27 for the Chhath festival, emphasizing its cultural and environmental significance. Observed over four days, the third day is pivotal, as devotees offer prayers to the Sun God. The festival celebrates faith, devotion, and environmental protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:04 IST
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Chhath Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared October 27 as a public holiday in observance of the Chhath festival, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The holiday was announced because the third day of the four-day festival marks a significant event when devotees gather at riversides and ponds to offer prayers to the setting Sun.

Gupta extended her greetings to the devotees, stating that Chhath, a festival dedicated to nature, serves as a symbol of faith and devotion. It also highlights the importance of environmental protection through the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
2
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025