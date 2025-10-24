Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Chhath Festival
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a public holiday on October 27 for the Chhath festival, emphasizing its cultural and environmental significance. Observed over four days, the third day is pivotal, as devotees offer prayers to the Sun God. The festival celebrates faith, devotion, and environmental protection.
24-10-2025
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared October 27 as a public holiday in observance of the Chhath festival, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
The holiday was announced because the third day of the four-day festival marks a significant event when devotees gather at riversides and ponds to offer prayers to the setting Sun.
Gupta extended her greetings to the devotees, stating that Chhath, a festival dedicated to nature, serves as a symbol of faith and devotion. It also highlights the importance of environmental protection through the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.
