Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Spirit of Sacrifice and Legacy of Secularism

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will participate in events marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The Punjab government has organized religious ceremonies to spread the Guru's messages of secularism and sacrifice, aiming to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:25 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • India

The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, is set to launch a series of commemorative events for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The events are designed to honor the Guru's profound message of sacrifice and secularism.

In the nation's capital, an 'ardas' (prayer) will be performed at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib while a 'Kirtan Darbar' will be conducted at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib. Eminent 'Ragis' including Bhai Amarjit Singh Taan and Bhai Anantbir Singh will render devotional hymns as Mann and Kejriwal pay their respects.

The spokesperson highlighted that the government aims to perpetuate the Guru's legacy of humanism and righteousness through these events. Key ministers have been tasked with personally inviting chief ministers across India to participate, highlighting the national significance of the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

