Modi's Mission: A Legacy of Leadership and Transformation

The book 'Modi's Mission' explores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impact on India, reflecting on his leadership in resolving complex issues and fostering dignity on the global stage. It examines key policy decisions and suggests incorporating its inspiring stories into educational curricula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:27 IST
Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat highlighted the global impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting him with enhancing India's dignity on the world stage. These remarks were made during a book launch for 'Modi's Mission' by lawyer Berjis Desai.

The event at Raj Bhavan, attended by notable figures including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Eknath Shinde, saw praise for Modi's ability to tackle complex issues with composure. The book analyzes Modi's significant policy moves such as the abrogation of Article 370, GST implementation, and demonetization.

Fadnavis emphasized the book's portrayal of Modi's steadfast mission for India's development, noting his focus on empowering marginalized groups. The book also claims Modi's era parallels Gandhi's influence in the 20th century. Desai underscored Modi's triumph over adversities, while Shinde advocated for the book's inclusion in school curricula to motivate students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

