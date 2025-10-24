Unstoppable India's Growth: Insights from 'Modi's Mission' Launch

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted at a recent book launch that a faction within the nation frequently scrutinizes constitutional bodies when rulings don't align with their interests.

At the event for 'Modi's Mission' by Berjis Desai, Fadnavis underscored India's achievements in public digital infrastructure and labeled them as competitive globally. He attributed these advancements, alongside strides made towards a tax-compliant society, to the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These initiatives, such as GST and demonetisation, while initially critiqued, have since been integral in steering India towards systemic compliance and development, according to the Chief Minister.

