Pitbull's Triumphant Return to India: Feel This Moment

American rapper-singer Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, is set to thrill fans in India once again with his 'I'm Back' tour.

The artist will perform in Gurgaon's Huda Ground on December 6, followed by a show in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on December 8, before continuing his tour in Bahrain.

This will be Pitbull's fourth visit to India, after previous concerts in 2011, 2017, and 2019. Ticket sales go live on October 25 at 12 PM IST, as announced by BookMyShow on Instagram.

(With inputs from agencies.)