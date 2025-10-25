Left Menu

Pitbull's Triumphant Return to India: Feel This Moment

Pitbull is returning to India for his 'I’m Back' tour, performing in Gurgaon and Hyderabad in December. This marks his fourth tour in India, with previous visits in 2011, 2017, and 2019. Following India, Pitbull will head to Bahrain for a concert in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:05 IST
Pitbull
  • Country:
  • India

American rapper-singer Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, is set to thrill fans in India once again with his 'I'm Back' tour.

The artist will perform in Gurgaon's Huda Ground on December 6, followed by a show in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on December 8, before continuing his tour in Bahrain.

This will be Pitbull's fourth visit to India, after previous concerts in 2011, 2017, and 2019. Ticket sales go live on October 25 at 12 PM IST, as announced by BookMyShow on Instagram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

