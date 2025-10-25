Rebirth of a Tradition: 24-Kosi Parikrama Resumes in Sambhal

The 24-Kosi Parikrama has made a significant return to Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, resuming after being halted in 1978 due to communal unrest. The spiritual journey commenced at the Shri Vansh Gopal site in Benipur Chak.

This revered pilgrimage will traverse 68 sites and 19 ancient wells, as announced in a state government press release. Pilgrims will start and conclude their sacred journey at Shri Vansh Gopal Teerth, passing by notable locations such as Bhuvaneshwar, Kshemanath, and Chandeshwar, alongside 87 smaller shrines.

Since 1978, the area experienced migration and 'illegal occupation' of religious sites. Official records state that 495 cases were filed under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, resulting in more than 1,000 encroachments being cleared and about 69 hectares of land reclaimed. In a separate operation, authorities removed 37 illegal structures, including mosques and madrasas, restoring an additional 2.6 hectares of land.

