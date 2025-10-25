Left Menu

Finding Home Again: Navigating the Path of Displacement

Richa Sharma's debut novel, set in Hyderabad and published by Nu Voice Press, explores displacement and urban solitude. The story begins with a train accident in flood-hit Assam affecting Mridula, Maya, and Kranti. Sharma draws from her experiences and reveals how moving to new places impacts lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:45 IST
Finding Home Again: Navigating the Path of Displacement
  • Country:
  • India

Richa Sharma, a Hyderabad-based author, delves into themes of displacement and urban solitude in her debut novel, 'Finding Home Again: Our Quest to Belong'. The narrative uncovers the silent screams of those caught between their physical homes and aspirations.

Published by Nu Voice Press, the book opens with a train accident in flood-ravaged Assam, disrupting the lives of characters Mridula, Maya, and Kranti. As they navigate the aftermath, hidden emotions emerge.

Sharma, with roots in Arunachal Pradesh and a history of moving across cities, infuses her experiences of train journeys and monsoon floods into her writing. Her novel reflects the significant impacts, both practical and psychological, faced by those relocating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

